Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

