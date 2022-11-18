i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAUX opened at 2.43 on Thursday. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of 1.52 and a 12 month high of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

