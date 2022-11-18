IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 141200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.39 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

