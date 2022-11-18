Immutable X Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $237.29 million and $7.41 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

