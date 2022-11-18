IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Trading Down 2.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 77,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 111,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.