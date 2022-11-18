Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Cowen

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,114. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 701.26% and a negative net margin of 1,313.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.