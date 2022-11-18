Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 589,251 shares.The stock last traded at $56.05 and had previously closed at $56.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3226 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.