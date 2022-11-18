Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 490,872 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $56.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

