Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,551,096.63 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PI stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.20. 546,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,643. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

