InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in InMode were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in InMode by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in InMode by 92.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.21.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

