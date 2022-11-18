Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 134,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,876,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after buying an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 91,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

