Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases 6,952 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
Shares of COIN opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.