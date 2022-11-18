Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases 6,952 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

Shares of COIN opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

