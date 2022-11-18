Insider Buying: Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH) Insider Acquires A$15,560.25 in Stock

Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH – Get Rating) insider Stuart Smith acquired 62,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$15,560.25 ($10,443.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Global Health Limited provides digital health solutions for the healthcare sector in Australia. It provides mental health software for psychologists and psychiatrists; and integrated software solutions for various areas of community health and human services, including drug and alcohol, disability, post-acute care, community care, mental health services, and community rehabilitation, as well as offers software solutions for home care and aged care, consumer engagement tools, general practice, and pharmacy.

