Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Acquires 6,900 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,900 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $14,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,579.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 0.9 %

OPFI stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Get OppFi alerts:

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OppFi

OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.