Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £151.33 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 37 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.33 ($177.83).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 43 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.07 ($176.35).

On Monday, September 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 40 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($174.85).

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 402 ($4.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.57. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578 ($6.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £540.45 million and a PE ratio of 981.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

