Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $216,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,526,455 shares in the company, valued at $119,758,279.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 21.0% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

