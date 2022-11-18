Insider Buying: Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Director Purchases $12,245.00 in Stock

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) Director Nancy C. Putnam acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $12,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,739.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $33.03.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.