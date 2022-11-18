Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 2,472 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

