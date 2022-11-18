Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $749.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 472,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.