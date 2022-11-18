Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells 6,181 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 29th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 1,954,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

