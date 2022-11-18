Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells 6,181 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 1,954,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.87.
A number of research firms have commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
