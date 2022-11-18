Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Sells $85,428.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CYTK stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
