Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Sells $85,428.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CYTK stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

