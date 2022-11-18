Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CMO Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 6.3 %

DOCN stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 1,413,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DigitalOcean

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.