Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Sells $30,012.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gentherm Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of THRM opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 185,908 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gentherm by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm Company Profile

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.