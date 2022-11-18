Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

