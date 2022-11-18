Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CEO Sells 45,500 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

