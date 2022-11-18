Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 10,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($10.93), for a total value of £93,000 ($109,283.20).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:LOK traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 933.50 ($10.97). 6,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 854.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 939.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,337.50. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 674 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($12.81). The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 12.25 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.