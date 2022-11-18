Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of META traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.45. 34,171,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,345,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,645,000 after buying an additional 1,752,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

