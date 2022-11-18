Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) Director Erika H. James sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $18,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Momentive Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 2,441,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,503. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Momentive Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 929,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

