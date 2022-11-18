Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells 34,250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.87 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.
