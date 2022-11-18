Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells 34,250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.87 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.