Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $129.23 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SPS Commerce

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

