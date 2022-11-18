Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells 365,321 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 365,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $851,197.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,362,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,135,494.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $247,200.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $170,178.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $62,867.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $99,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $81,900.00.

Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

