Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells 5,619 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 606,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.