Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 1,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

