Insteel Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

