Insteel Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Insteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 7,500.0% annually over the last three years.
Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
