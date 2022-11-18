inSure DeFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $54.74 million and $1.02 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,791.64 or 1.00081955 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010618 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00238371 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00216327 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $715,262.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

