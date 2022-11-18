Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 382,726 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $165,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

