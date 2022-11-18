Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 901,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

