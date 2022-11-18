Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $116.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,775. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.