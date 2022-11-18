InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,400 ($63.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($58.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($71.68) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($66.98) to GBX 6,500 ($76.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($64.86) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,700 ($66.98).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 32 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,732 ($55.61). 196,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,587.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,685.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,259.62. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,174 ($49.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,386 ($63.29).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

