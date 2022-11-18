International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

