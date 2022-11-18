InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

