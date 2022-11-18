inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.40 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

inTEST stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

