inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.40 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
inTEST Stock Down 2.5 %
inTEST stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Insider Transactions at inTEST
In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
