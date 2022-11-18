Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $502.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.16.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 3.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $381.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.90.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.