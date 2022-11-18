Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

ISRG opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

