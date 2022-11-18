InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 134.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

