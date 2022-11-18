Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Main Management Fund Advisors LLC

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 10.8% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $282.85. 1,573,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,356,884. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.87 and a 200 day moving average of $293.27.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.