Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

