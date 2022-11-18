Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

