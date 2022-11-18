Investors Buy Large Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 28,765 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 976% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,673 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 365,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

