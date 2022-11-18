Investors Buy Large Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 28,765 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 976% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,673 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 365,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $126.79.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.