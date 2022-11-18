Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 146,248 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 103,001 put options.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 236,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588,603. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nikola has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,726,120 shares of company stock worth $6,037,951. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nikola by 134.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

